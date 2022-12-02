Biden proposes plan to move Michigan presidential primary earlier

(WXYZ) — In a letter to the DNC, President Joe Biden suggested doing away with caucuses as part of the democrat’s presidential nominating process.

The proposal would also make Michigan one of the earliest states to cast votes in the nominating process.

Under this proposal, Michigan would move to the top 5 early states to hold primaries.

Biden says this shake-up in the party’s presidential nominating calendar prioritizes diversity because he believes caucuses are “restrictive.”

While not mentioning specific states he’d like to see lead off the process, a change could pose a blow to Iowa because its caucus has been first for decades.

The president has reportedly told democrats that he'd like to see South Carolina go first in 2024, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada.

Georgia and Michigan are expected to move into the top five as early states according to the Associated Press.

Opening states not only get heightened national attention but also millions of dollars into their state’s economies through fundraising and political activity.

The head of Michigan's GOP released this statement on this proposed change.

“Michigan should have a very significant say in electing the next Republican President of the United States.”

The state’s legislature would need to move the primary date, set under state law.

This week, the Republican-led state senate passed a bill to move the primary from March to February despite risking a penalty from the RNC which could impact the Republican Party’s delegate count.

The DNC rules committee will be meeting on Friday in Washington to vote on this proposed shake-up. Members are expected to approve moving South Carolina to the starting position.