President Biden to travel to Detroit next week to visit GM's Factory ZERO plant

(WXYZ) — President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Detroit next week to visit General Motors' Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant.

According to a statement from the White House, President Biden will discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and its impact on our EV future.

He is scheduled to arrive in Detroit on Nov. 17.

“General Motors is excited to welcome President Biden to Factory ZERO on Wednesday, Nov. 17, as the company opens the doors to its all-electric assembly plant in the heart of Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan. Factory ZERO is the culmination of GM’s multibillion-dollar U.S. investment in people, product and process. The electric trucks, SUVs and autonomous vehicles built at Factory ZERO will transform GM and the automotive industry,” General Motors said in a statement.

Additional details are expected to be released at a later time.