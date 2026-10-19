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President Donald Trump coming to Port Huron this weekend for rally

President Donald Trump took his midterm campaign blitz to the battleground Georgia on Friday and rallied in a state that's long been the epicenter of his false claims about 2020 election fraud. (Scripps News)
Trump rallies with top Republicans in critical battleground state of Georgia
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(WXYZ) — President Donald Trump will be in Michigan this weekend for a rally with Republicans just over a week until Election Day.

Watch below: Trump rallies with top Republicans in critical battleground state of Georgia

Trump rallies with top Republicans in critical battleground state of Georgia

According to the Republican National Committee, Trump will speak at McMorron Place in Downtown Port Huron at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Vice President J.D. Vance was just in Michigan last week and former President Barack Obama will be with Democratic candidates in Detroit the day before Trump speaks.

Watch below: Spotlight on the Michigan Attorney General race

Spotlight 2026 MI AG Race

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