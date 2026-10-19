President Donald Trump coming to Port Huron this weekend for rally

(WXYZ) — President Donald Trump will be in Michigan this weekend for a rally with Republicans just over a week until Election Day.

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Trump rallies with top Republicans in critical battleground state of Georgia

According to the Republican National Committee, Trump will speak at McMorron Place in Downtown Port Huron at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Vice President J.D. Vance was just in Michigan last week and former President Barack Obama will be with Democratic candidates in Detroit the day before Trump speaks.

Watch below: Spotlight on the Michigan Attorney General race