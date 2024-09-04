President Joe Biden coming to Ann Arbor on Friday

As the election season ramps up throughout the country and across Michigan, President Joe Biden will be the latest politician to visit the state this week.

The White House announced that Biden will be in Ann Arbor on Friday to deliver remarks about his Investing in America agenda.

Details about where Biden will be have not yet been released.

It comes after Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, visited Detroit on Labor Day for an event.

Former President Donald Trump – the Republican presidential nominee – has also been in the state a lot recently. He was in Potterville on Aug. 29, in Detroit for a speech at the National Guard convention on Aug. 26 and in Howell earlier in August.

His running mate, JD Vance, has also been in the state recently.