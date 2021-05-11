President Joe Biden coming to Michigan to visit Ford plant in Dearborn next week

(WXYZ) — President Joe Biden will make his first presidential metro Detroit visit next week.

Biden will be in Dearborn to tour the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

The tour will happen on May 18, just one day before Ford is set to unveil the all-new, all-electric F-150 Lightning on May 19.

The F-150 Lightning is aimed at helping usher in a cleaner future and is the truck that will lead Ford into a new era of smart, connected, zero-emission vehicles.

More information on his tour is expected to be released later in the week.

This will be Biden's second visit to Michigan since becoming president. He toured the Pfizer facility in West Michigan earlier this year.

