President of Ford North America ousted after reports of inappropriate behavior

4:26 PM, Feb 21, 2018
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 06: Ford Motor Co. Group Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, Global Product Development Raj Nair

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Ford Motor Company announced that Raj Nair, executive vice president and president of Ford North America, is departing, effective immediately.

The decision follows a recent internal investigation into reports of inappropriate behavior, according to a release from Ford. The review determined certain behavior by Nair was inconsistent with the company's code of conduct.

“We made this decision after a thorough review and careful consideration,” said Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett. “Ford is deeply committed to providing and nurturing a safe and respectful culture and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values.”

“I sincerely regret that there have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviors consistent with the principles that the Company and I have always espoused," Nair said in the release. "I continue to have the utmost faith in the people of Ford Motor Company and wish them continued success in the future.”

Nair was president of Ford North America since June 1, 2017. Previously, he served as Ford's head of global product development and chief technical officer.

