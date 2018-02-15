LIVE AT 11: President Trump to speak after Florida high school mass shooting

(WXYZ) - President Donald Trump will speak after a mass shooting at a Florida high school left 17 people dead on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspected shooter is an ex-student of the high school. An additional 15 people were hospitalized, CNN reported.

The incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida began around 2:30 p.m. ET. Nikolas Cruz was taken into custody off-campus about an hour after the shooting. The suspect was a former student of the school, according to Israel. Cruz is said to be a current student at another Broward County high school.

The Broward County Sheriff confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the shooter is in custody.

Israel said that the shooting began outside of the school, and then Cruz allegedly moved inside of the school. Twelve were killed inside the school, two were killed outside of the school and one was found dead on a roadway, Israel said. Two other were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Israel said that Cruz had an AR-15 type weapon, and countless magazines in his possession.

According to WTVJ, someone pulled the fire alarm at the high school before opening fire on students.

A local fire chief told the Miami Herald there was at least one person killed. Broward County has classified it as a "Level 3" casualty incident, meaning at least 20 people are wounded.

Much of the area around the school was blocked off to the public. It took some time for students to be reunited with their parents.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting. He tweeted his condolences to the families of the victims on Wednesday afternoon.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said that the state would pay for funeral expenses for the families of the deceased.