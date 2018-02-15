LIVE AT 11: President Trump to speak after Florida high school mass shooting

The suspected shooter is an ex-student of the high school. An additional 15 people were hospitalized, CNN reported.
The incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida began around 2:30 p.m. ET. Nikolas Cruz was taken into custody off-campus about an hour after the shooting. The suspect was a former student of the school, according to Israel. Cruz is said to be a current student at another Broward County high school.
The Broward County Sheriff confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the shooter is in custody.
Israel said that the shooting began outside of the school, and then Cruz allegedly moved inside of the school. Twelve were killed inside the school, two were killed outside of the school and one was found dead on a roadway, Israel said. Two other were pronounced dead at a hospital.
Israel said that Cruz had an AR-15 type weapon, and countless magazines in his possession.