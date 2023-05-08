Previewing A.I. Week, which kicks off Monday on 7 Action News

Artificial intelligence is steadily becoming part of everyday life. We're seeing it show up in our phones, our cars and even our kitchens.

Unfortunately, scammers are also using these tools to make themselves richer.

There's a new disturbing twist involving AI that takes the sophistication of these scams to the next level.

Our Sarah Michals will be covering these stories all week long on 7 Action News, and coming up Monday night, she's looking into voice cloning.

Voice cloning is AI that has gotten incredibly advanced in the last year. Essentially, you can clone your own voice within a matter of hours.

If we can do it from home, that means pretty much anyone can do it anywhere, and that's something we have to look out for.

We're starting to see people clone voices and use the voice for scams, and it's only going to get more advanced.

However, there are also positives to it. We'll have more on Monday night on 7 Action News.