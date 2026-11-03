Previewing 2027 construction: Traffic shift on I-94 will remain through winter, more work on I-696

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some relief is coming for metro Detroit drivers soon — especially with eastbound I-696 reopening before the end of the year between M-10 and I-75. But the traffic headaches will remain in place along I-94 in Wayne County.

Brad McConnell is the owner of Fresh Edge Cleaning, a window cleaning and pressure washing business serving the Downriver community. When you own a business, time is money, and McConnell told me the construction on I-94 is not helping his bottom line.

Watch Ali Hoxie's video report below:

Traffic shift on I-94 in downriver will remain in place through the winter, more work planned on I-696 in 2027

"Add an extra 15, 20 minutes sometime to the commute, sometimes a little longer, and it puts a little stress sometime on getting to our appointments on time," McConnell said. "Especially for a small, local business, timing is really important."

There will be no relief on I-94 during the winter months. The traffic shift on I-94 to the westbound lanes — between Wayne Road and Oakwood Boulevard — will remain in place through late summer 2027.

"So I know a lot of the construction is wrapping up for the season but unfortunately, that traffic shift that's in place on I-94 is remaining through the winter and into next year," McConnell said. "That's unfortunate. I would say probably the best thing to do is find alternate routes."

Drivers should anticipate ramp closures, and eventually traffic will shift to the eastbound side to begin rebuilding the westbound lanes.

"Oh that is going to be a lot — going back and forth to school, clinicals, I do clinicals like three to four days a week, so that will be a lot in the winter time," Felicity Rodriguez said.

"What are you going to do? I mean, it is what it is," James Moore said.

There will be even more work on I-94 — but in Detroit. Drivers should expect single-lane closures between 2nd Avenue, west of I-75, and Conner on the east side, as crews work on bridges and pavement resurfacing in the area.

Also in Detroit, the ramps from eastbound Davison to northbound and southbound I-75 will close. They'll remain closed for a couple of months.

In Macomb County, preliminary work will take place to rebuild I-94 between 8 Mile and 11 Mile. Drivers should expect intermittent lane and ramp closures before a full reconstruction in 2028.

To the relief of many drivers in Oakland County, eastbound I-696 will reopen before the end of the year, from M-10 to I-75. But crews will be back out on I-696 next year. There will only be two lanes open westbound and eastbound I-696, between I-75 and Dequindre, for pavement repairs and bridge work. There will also be a few weekend closures. The goal is to wrap that work by the end of the summer in 2027.

"If you do run a business, do what you can while commuting and hope for the best," McConnell said.

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