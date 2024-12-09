Price drop at the pump: Gas in Michigan drops to under $3/gallon for first time since January

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the first time in almost a year, Michiganders are paying an average of less than $3/gallon on gas.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) says Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.94 per gallon for regular unleaded, down 14 cents from last week. That's 13 cents less than this time last month and 22 cents less than this time last year.

With that new price, Michigan drivers are paying $44 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, a $14 discount from last year's average price.

"Motorists across Michigan are seeing the lowest gas prices since January of this year," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand falls, alongside increasing gasoline stocks, pump prices could drop further."

This is where you can find the most expensive gas, as well as the cheapest, across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.02), Marquette ($2.98), Jackson ($2.96)

Least expensive gas price averages: Flint ($2.86), Saginaw ($2.89), Benton Harbor ($2.90)

More details about gas prices near you can be found at this link.