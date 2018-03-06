Price for 2019 Ram 1500 will start at more than $30,000 up to $57,000

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Fiat Chrysler has released pricing for the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 and the re-design will come with a higher price tag.

According to FCA, the Ram 1500 will have a starting suggested retail price of $31,695 with a $1,645 destination fee.

The truck was unveiled at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January and is currently being shipped to dealers.

The Ram 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab 4x2 is the cheapest trim for the Ram, while the Limited Crew Cab 4x4 with Hemi V-8 and 12-inch touchscreen is $57,390 plus the destination fee.

It's available in several trims, including Tradesman, Big Horn, Laramie, Limited Rebel and Longhorn.

Billed as the strongest Ram 1500 ever, the new frame features 98 percent high-strength steel and weighs 225 pounds less than previous models.

The redesigned pickup is lighter, longer and wider with an overall cap length increase of four inches.

FCA says it is the segment's most aerodynamic pickup with .357 coefficient of drag with exclusive active aerodynamics: grille shutters, air dam and air suspension.

The pickup has an eTorque mild hybrid system on a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 and the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engines, which FCA says is the widest use of mild hybrid technology in the segment.

The 2019 Ram 1500 has a new face with a chiseled Ram's head logo and "RAM" grilles and a new, full-LED adaptive front-lighting system that includes twin bi-functional projector headlamps, fog lamps and tail lamps.