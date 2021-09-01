Watch
News

Actions

Priority Health to donate 90,000 diapers to families in need throughout Metro Detroit

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tim Boyle
<p>CHICAGO - APRIL 27: Kimberly-Clark-brand Huggies diapers sit in a shopping cart in a grocery store April 27, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. The price of diapers is set to rise this summer as manufacturers pass on higher production costs including such unique diaper materials as adhesives and super absorbents. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)</p>
Thousands of donated diapers stolen from Wis. warehouse
Posted at 12:13 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 12:13:01-04

Priority Health is partnering up with the Metropolitan Detroit Diaper Bank (MDDB) to distribute 90,000 diapers to local families in need of diapers.

The distribution will happen across 13 Metro Detroit locations.

Starting September 1, the Metropolitan Detroit Diaper Bank will distribute the diapers throughout different locations in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties.

Parents can request diapers via the MDDB online form and select a specific pickup location, date, and time.

“While COVID-19 has impacted the finances of many, one in three families reported struggling to provide diapers for their children even prior to the pandemic. As stimulus payments end, we anticipate an increased need for diapers and other basic items,” Vice President of State Markets East at Priority Health Shannon Wilson said. “By partnering with organizations like the Metropolitan Detroit Diaper Bank, we can help families avoid having to choose between purchasing diapers or other basic necessities.”

For more information on the Metropolitan Detroit Diaper Bank or to keep up to date with their next distribution, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Give a child a book and impact a life!