Priority Health to donate 90,000 diapers to families in need throughout Metro Detroit

Priority Health is partnering up with the Metropolitan Detroit Diaper Bank (MDDB) to distribute 90,000 diapers to local families in need of diapers.

The distribution will happen across 13 Metro Detroit locations.

Starting September 1, the Metropolitan Detroit Diaper Bank will distribute the diapers throughout different locations in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties.

Parents can request diapers via the MDDB online form and select a specific pickup location, date, and time.

“While COVID-19 has impacted the finances of many, one in three families reported struggling to provide diapers for their children even prior to the pandemic. As stimulus payments end, we anticipate an increased need for diapers and other basic items,” Vice President of State Markets East at Priority Health Shannon Wilson said. “By partnering with organizations like the Metropolitan Detroit Diaper Bank, we can help families avoid having to choose between purchasing diapers or other basic necessities.”

For more information on the Metropolitan Detroit Diaper Bank or to keep up to date with their next distribution, click here.

