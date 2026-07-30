Priority Waste CEO outlines progress 1 month after service recovery plan

(WXYZ) — Priority Waste CEO Aaron Johnson provided an update on the service recovery plan first outlined one month ago in a letter to people who use the trash service.

In the letter, Johnson said that July was an important step for the company, and gave them a chance to continue making "operational changes."

Last month, Johnson outlined the five-point plan that features: Fleet expansion, staffing enhancements, container reinvestment, customer service improvements and recovery operations.

According to Johnson, Priority Waste has purchased 198 trucks previously operating under rental agreements, and purchased 91 new automated side-load collection vehicles.

"To date, we have received and put into operation 37 of the 91 new vehicles plus the 32 rental units gives us a total of 69 new trucks on the road since June 1st," Johnson said.

He also said they have hired more than 100 qualified drivers, and the company is still working to clear a backlog of outstanding container requests.

“I am thankful to the hardworking folks on our team who did their jobs and remained focused on serving our communities—even while working through extraordinary challenges, including extreme heat and the impacts from the Canadian wildfires," Johnson wrote. "Their dedication and resilience produced meaningful results: the week immediately following the wildfire disruptions, we achieved our first 100% collection completion rate across every community we serve, since I became CEO."