Prisoner transport van rear-ended on I-75 in Detroit; 2 deputies, 5 inmates injured

10:29 AM, Sep 14, 2018
12:35 PM, Sep 14, 2018

Several hurt in Wayne Co. Inmate bus crash

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A prisoner transport van was rear-ended on I-75 near Clay in Detroit Friday morning.

Officials say a total of seven people were inside: two deputies and five prisoners. All of them had relatively minor injuries.

Several crews responded to the scene, including fire crews and ambulances. Police are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top