Prisoner transport van rear-ended on I-75 in Detroit; 2 deputies, 5 inmates injured

Several hurt in Wayne Co. Inmate bus crash
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A prisoner transport van was rear-ended on I-75 near Clay in Detroit Friday morning.
Officials say a total of seven people were inside: two deputies and five prisoners. All of them had relatively minor injuries.
Several crews responded to the scene, including fire crews and ambulances. Police are investigating the crash.
