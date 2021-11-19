Prisoner's early release over COVID-19 fears is reversed

DETROIT (AP) — A federal appeals court has stepped in and reversed a decision to release a Michigan man from prison because of COVID-19 fears.

The court pointed to Roger Sweet's record of violence against women and abuse of children.

The 73-year-old Sweet had seven years remaining on a 21-year sentence for sexual exploitation when a judge ruled in his favor in April. She acknowledged that his crimes were “abhorrent” but said chronic health conditions made him vulnerable in the pandemic.

Sweet has finished a state prison sentence for the murder of his first wife but is being investigated for the death of his second wife.