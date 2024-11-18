Professional Women's Hockey League coming back to Detroit for game on March 16

The Professional Women's Hockey League is coming back to Detroit in 2025 as part of the PWHL Takeover Tour.

Last year, Detroit fans set a U.S. record for the largest crowd for a professional women's hockey game when 13,376 fans filled Little Caesars Arena when Ottawa played Boston.

According to the PWHL, the Minnesota Frost will take on the New York Sirens at Little Caesars Arena on March 16.

“Bringing PWHL games to fans across both countries is a natural next step as we continue building our audience,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. “When exploring potential locations for a PWHL game, the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our League was incredibly encouraging. The PWHL Takeover Tour lets us showcase our game and exceptional athletes across a wider North American footprint—an exciting moment for our players and an important move for our business as we consider expansion.”

Tickets for the game will go on sale Thursday, Nov. 21 for presale and then the public on-sale on Friday, Nov. 22.

Last month, the PWHL said it will launch the expansion process with plans to add as many as two franchises.

Scheer said at a conference the league would begin sending requests for proposals to several markets.

WATCH BELOW: Hockeytown gives a warm welcome to women's hockey

Hockeytown gives warm welcome to women's hockey

Among the U.S. expansion candidates are Detroit and Pittsburgh, where the PWHL hosted neutral site games during its inaugural season last year. Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia would also be regarded as candidates after both were considered before the league established teams in Boston, New York and Minnesota. Denver and Seattle are also considered potential candidates.