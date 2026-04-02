Program aimed at growing Detroit's population adds neighborhood ambassador program

(WXYZ) — MoveDetroit, an effort to bring people to the city and grow Detroit's population, announced a new neighborhood ambassador program during a press conference on Thursday.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield, Dan Gilbert and others announced the program that looks to find Detroiters who are making an impact in their neighborhood.

Hear from Mayor Mary Sheffield and Dan Gilbert in the videos below

Mary Sheffield speaks about MoveDetroit neighborhood ambassador program

Dan Gilbert

According to the organization, the MoveDetroit Neighborhood Ambassador Program is designed to recognize and uplift people who are deeply connected in their communities.

In all, MoveDetroit plans to accept up to 100 ambassadors across the city, with the goal of elevating community voices and celebrating the people who define Detroit's neighborhoods.

"Know a Detroiter who’s making a real impact in their neighborhood? Thinking of that friend / neighbor / local legend who everyone knows and you'd trust completely to plan an epic day out in Detroit at the coolest places you've never been? Connected to an innovative, creative, hardworking Detroiter with a great story to tell that will show a side of Detroit that the world needs to see? You're ready to nominate a MoveDetroit Neighborhood Ambassador," the program website reads.

To become an ambassador, you have to be nominated by someone from the community. Once accepted, MoveDetroit ambassadors will:

Tell Detroit's story: Ambassadors will represent their Detroit neighborhood--which they will identify and define--through their own lens, showcasing the awe-inspiring people, creative small businesses, favorite spots, and cultural landmarks that make their neighborhood thrive. The initiative will ask ambassadors to create curated itineraries of their favorite things to do or places to visit. They will also serve as a trusted voice and a primary storyteller for the MoveDetroit brand online, on social media, and across other platforms.

Shape Detroit’s Future: MoveDetroit will host community feedback sessions to solicit Neighborhood Ambassador feedback that will shape MoveDetroit programs, priorities, and marketing. In this way, ambassadors will play a critical role in ensuring MoveDetroit's work is rooted in the lived experiences and wildest dreams of Detroiters.

Experience everything! In exchange for their service as a MoveDetroit Neighborhood Ambassador, selected participants will receive invitations to events and curated Detroit experiences, access to meetings with local leaders & community programming, as well as MoveDetroit swag and other benefits designed to celebrate their participation and leadership.

To learn more about the program and to nominate someone, visit the MoveDetroit Neighborhood Ambassador Program application.