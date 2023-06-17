Program aims to help families battling addiction as overdoses reportedly rise

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three communities in metro Detroit say they're dealing with a rise in overdoses.

The announcements came just a few days after Grosse Pointe Woods confirmed three deaths.

Mark Rudolph started helped start the organization Families Against Narcotics to help addicts get recovery without judgment.

Rudolph found his purpose after losing his son Ryan to addiction. He was just 18 years old.

"His mom got a phone message the next day telling us how sorry they were, but Ryan was gone and there was nothing they could do. They had wrapped him in a blanket and dumped him in a vacant lot in Detroit," Rudolph said.

He was devastated to hear about the three deaths in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Immediately following the news, three cities, including two in the Grosse Pointe area, announced overdoses were on the rise. They are now working with FAN.

When asked, Rudolph, with tears in his eyes, said hearing about these deaths is triggering and hard.

Hope Not Handcuffs is under the umbrella of FAN. The communities dealing with the spike in overdoses have either adopted it or plan to launch it soon.

"We have help available to you. Just walk into any participating police department and say that you are sick and need help. You do not need to fear you are going to be arrested," Linda Davis with FAN said.

The solution is complicated, but Rudolph says we won't find it if we don't talk about it.

"Communities and school districts, I think they all understand that this is something they have to deal with. To me, things like Hope Not Handcuffs is something that is needed everywhere," Rudolph said.

FAN is holding their annual Run Drugs Out Of Town 5K. It's a fundraiser to help them pay for their programs. It's taking place Saturday at Fraser High School. Packet pickup starts at 8 a.m.

If you or someone you know needs help with opioid use, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 1-800-662-4357.