Program offering free rides home for drivers in metro Detroit on Thanksgiving Eve

(WXYZ) - The "Safe Ride Home" program, offered by David Christensen Law, will be returning for Thanksgiving 2018.

The firm reimburses individuals for rides home with a taxi or ride-sharing service on certain holidays like Thanksgiving Eve, a popular night for parties and alcohol use.

This year, the program is being extended beyond metro Detroit to Washtenaw, Genesee, Bay and Kent counties.

Safe Ride Home launched in 2015 and continued through 2016, providing more than 1,000 people with a safe ride on some of the most dangerous holidays of the year, according to Founder David Christensen.

HOW IT WORKS

If you've had too much to drink on Thanksgiving Eve, just call a cab, Lyft or Uber to take you from the bar to your home. Pay for the ride that night and get a receipt. The next day, email a copy of your receipt along with a copy of your driver's license to saferidehome@davidchristensenlaw.com to receive a reimbursement of up to $35.

RESTRICTIONS

The restrictions are the following:

Offer is good from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

You must be at least 21 years old.

Maximum reimbursement is $35, good for a one-way ride to your home. This reimbursement cannot be combined with other officers.

Receipts must be received by Christensen Law by midnight Sunday, Nov. 25 to be eligible for reimbursement.

Ride must be within Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, Genesee, Bay and Kent counties.

Provider of ride must be a licensed taxi company, Uber or Lyft.

To see details about the Safe Ride Home program, click here.