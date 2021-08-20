Project Backpack: Free back-to-school supplies and backpacks provided by Mike Morse Law Firm

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The eighth annual Project Backpack is supplying free backpacks and school supplies to metro Detroit students courtesy of Mike Morse Law Firm.

Since the program began, more than 200,000 backpacks and supplies have been distributed to area students.

The firm is continuing its partnership with Detroit Public School Community District as well as hosting giveaways in other districts.

DPSCD students will receive their backpacks the first week of classes at the school they’re enrolled in.

Students who attend school in other districts are invited to attend the Big Tent Backpack Event, which will take place on Saturday, August 21st, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the firm’s Southfield office at 24901 Northwestern Hwy.

Backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first serve basis to K-5 students accompanied by a parent or guardian. There will be games, giveaways, food, and more to help get students ready and excited for the upcoming school year.

This year the Mike Morse Law Firm expects to provide approximately 30,000 backpacks to local students this year. The backpacks will contain pencils, folders, paper, scissors, crayons, glue, and other classroom essentials.

"When I started this program back in 2014, I always hoped it would grow to where it's at today,” said Mike Morse. “The years go by, and still, there are kids in need of school supplies each and every year. So, whatever I can do to help them out, that's what I'm going to do. That's what Project Backpack is all about. Each year we try to make it bigger and better than the last."

For more information on Project Backpack, visit www.855mikewins.com.