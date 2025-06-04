Proposal for new Macomb County Sheetz location passes

MACOMB CO., Mich. (WXYZ) — A proposal to open a Sheetz gas station and convenience store is moving forward in Macomb County, but not without some pushback from residents.

Concerned business owners and residents pakced a planning commission meeting last night, where things got heated after the commission's approval of a special land use and site plan for the Sheetz location at the Southeast corner of 23 Mile Road and North Avenue.

People living near the site say they're worried about the noise and the traffic. One gas staton owner had to be removed by police after his outburst, about so-called, out-of-state developers threatening his business.

"How many gas stations do we really need in this township?" he said. "We already have one in the corner, one is getting built, one down the street is getting built. What is this going to be, the capital of gas stations in Macomb Township?"

Sheetz sent us a statement, saying in part that the company appreciates the support of local leaders, and that it's committed to being the best neighbor in every community where it operates.

