Proposed ordinance toughens lewd standards in Wayne County

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County is trying to crack down on inappropriate behavior taking place in its parks.

In a new ordinance, commissioners are looking to toughen standards for lewd acts. Nudity and obscene conduct in public is what Wayne County commissioners are working to keep far away from parks after receiving complaints.

“That’s disgusting. That shouldn’t be happening in parks,” mother Jacqulyn Pask said.

At parks where her sons practice with their teammates several times a week, their football coach Keith “Coach Nine” Lenton says it’s important to make sure these parks are a safe place for children.

“We want to keep it as clean and uninhibited with adult behavior as we possibly can,” Lenton, coach of the Motor City Jaguars, said.

Wayne County Commissioner Raymond Basham, D-Taylor, describes the behavior as inappropriate. He says these activities are happening often at Rouge Park in Detroit and Hines Park in Westland.

“It’s elicit behavior,” Basham said. “The sheriff’s department has undercover cars and they go in and visually see what’s going on that’s not pleasant.”

Now, he wants the sheriff’s office to be able to strictly enforce and punish people who take part in such acts in county parks. There are already rules in place for these situations, but the new ordinance would give authorities more power to enforce them.

In this ordinance, the county is proposing to “prohibit nudity and indecent, lewd and obscene conduct in public.”

“There’s a hotel right up the street on Telegraph (Road) if that’s what you want to take part in, some grown up things, then they have a place where you can do,” Lenton said.

Violators face misdemeanor charges with a fine of $500 and up to 90 days if convicted.

“I’ve even seen out-of-state plates going back there and doing that, so hopefully it send a message that don’t come to Wayne County,” Basham said.

The third public hearing for this ordinance is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. After the hearing, the commission will vote. If it passes, it goes into effect immediately.

The hearing will be in person at commissioner chambers in the Guardian Building at 500 Griswold Street in Detroit. People can also join via Zoom at waynecounty.zoom.us/my/waynecountycommission or by dialing 312-626-6799 and using meeting identification number 277 771 1868. The meeting will also be streamed on the Wayne County Commission's YouTube page.