3 teens charged in connection to murder of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Reckling

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three teenagers have been charged in connection to the murder of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Reckling after a months-long investigation.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy was joined by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, Detroit Police Chief James White and Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard at the announcement on Wednesday morning.

One man, 18-year-old Ramon DeBose, from Clinton Township, is charged in the actual killing of Reckling. He's charged with one count of murder of a peace officer, receiving and concealing stolen property, four counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of felony firearm, one count of carjacking and one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Karim Moore, 18, from Clinton Township, and Marquis Goins, 18, from Detroit, are each charged with one count of accessory after the fact, receiving and concealing stolen property, four counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of felony firearm, one count of carjacking and one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Hear from Worthy, Bouchard and White in the videos below

Wayne County prosecutor announces charges in murder of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Recklingv

Detroit Police Chief speaks after charges in murder of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Recklingv

Oakland County Sheriff Bouchard speaks after charges in murder of Deputy Brad Recklingv

According to the prosecutor's office, DeBose fired the shots that hit Reckling, and the two others were allegedly in the car and helped him flee the scene and support him after the alleged shooting.

Reckling was killed in Detroit on the night of June 22 while he was working undercover, tracking a stolen vehicle.

Worthy said that the prosecutor's office's public integrity unit had worked the case for months which resulted in the charges.

According to Worthy, the three suspects were working as part of a criminal enterprise that dated back to November 2023 and ended on the night of the shooting.

That criminal enterprise, according to Worthy, resulted in at least four carjackings, at least four car thefts, eight counts of weapons charges and more.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Reckling was following a stolen vehicle when one of the suspects got out and opened fire, hitting him multiple times. Reckling, who was not wearing a bulletproof vest, was following the vehicle the three young men were in because it had been stolen out of Madison Heights earlier in the day.

Moore has previously been charged in connection with the murder, on counts of lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation and one count of resisting arrest.

“I’m sure four months was very difficult to wait for, but we wanted to do this right," Worthy said during the press conference.

WATCH BELOW: Funeral service honors life of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Reckling