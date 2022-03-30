Prosecutors rest their case in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) — Prosecutors in Michigan have rested their case against four men charged with planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 national election.

Key evidence came from two undercover FBI agents and an informant who infiltrated the group and made hours of secret recordings. Two men who avoided trial by pleading guilty provided critical testimony last week.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with a kidnapping conspiracy.

Fox, Croft and Harris also face additional charges related to explosives.

Prosecutors say the men were angry with Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions and disgusted with government. Defense lawyers claim it was a lot of crazy talk fueled by agents and informants.