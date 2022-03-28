Prosecutors to continue presenting evidence this week in Whitmer kidnapping trial

(WXYZ) — Monday begins the start of a crucial week for prosecutors in the trial of the four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

This week, prosecutors will be presenting whatever evidence they have left, including putting an undercover FBI agent on the stand.

The undercover agent allegedly worked side-by-side with the four men as they allegedly devised a plan to kidnap the governor.

The group knew him was "Red," and he went with them to check out the governor's vacation home and scope out a bridge. They allegedly talked about blowing up that bridge.

Last week, the prosecution had two star witnesses take the stand – both men who pleaded guilty to plotting to kidnap Whitmer. They were Ty Garbin and Caleb Franks.

Both took plea deals and agreed to testify against Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

Evidence shows all six men were involved in the plan.

On the stand, Franks admitted he didn't tell officers he was a drug user until after taking the plea deal. That's something that could tack on prison time to his deal.

Under Garbin's plea deal, he would serve six years in prison, but it could be less because of his testimony.

The four men on trial are facing life in prison.

Fox is the accused ring leader, and his attorney questioned Franks about getting off easier due to cooperation with the feds.

Franks also testified that when he was arrested with the group in October 2020, the whole plot was just role play known as LARPing. He said they were never actually going to do it.