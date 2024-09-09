Prost! Here are 2024 Oktoberfest events in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — As we move through September, the colors will start to change on the trees, the air starts to get a little crisp, and many people will look to get outside and celebrate Oktoberfest in metro Detroit.

The annual German festival in Munich, Germany is celebrated at breweries throughout the area.

Michigan has no shortage of breweries and bars, and each of them creates its own Oktoberfest and other German beers to celebrate, and there are day-long events with live music, food, drinks and much more.

Here are events happening in metro Detroit

The Dakota Inn Rathskeller

Detroit's authentic German bar will kick off Oktoberfest on Friday, Sept. 27 with a keg tapping and reading of the proclamation. There will also be celebrations on Sept. 28, Oct. 4-5 and Oct. 11-12.

Eastern Market Brewing Co.

The brewery in Eastern Market is throwing its annual Oktoberfest party on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 12 p.m. They'll have beer and stein specials, a stein hoisting competition, Die Dorfmusikanten performing from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and more.

Batch Brewing Company

Batch in Corktown is celebrating its 10th Oktoberfest from Sept. 13-15. They'll have live music and DJs, German food, 13 German-style beers on tap and more. On Sept. 14, there will also be an official qualifying location for the US Steinholding Association's Steinholding State Championship at 4 p.m. There is a $25 entry fee.

Canterbury Village

Canterbury Village is hosting its Oktoberfest with a two-day celebration on the C-Pub patio. It's on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15. There will be stein holding competitions, a pretzel tossing game, barrel rolling race, sausage eating contest, plus live music, themed food and more. It's a $5 cash cover or $6 with card.

Brown Iron Brewhouse

Brown Iron has two locations – one in Washington Township and one in Royal Oak. They'll celebrate Oktoberfest from Sept. 20 through Oct. 6 with a special Oktoberfest menu and more. There will be stein holding competitions, plus family Oktoberfest day on Oct. 6 at the Royal Oak location.

Urbanrest Brewing Company

Urbanrest in Ferndale is holding Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 28 with several beers, live music, German food from DeutschTroit and Belly It, stein pours and more.

Grand River Brewery in Clawson

Grand River in Downtown Clawson is celebrating Oktoberfest from 4 p.m. to close on Saturday, Sept. 28. They'll release their Oktoberfest beer, have German food and drink, a best-dressed contest, stein holding contest and more.

St. Isidore Church

St. Isidore in Macomb Township is celebrating Oktoberfest at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21. They'll have live music, authentic German food, beers, indoor and outdoor games, a stein holding competition and much more.

Our Shepherd Lutheran Church

The church in Birmingham will host a free Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. with live music, dancing, German foods, German beer and wine and more.

Redford Township Oktoberfest

Redford's two-day Oktoberfest celebration will take place at the Redford Township Hall Complex on Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21. Friday will include live entertainment, food and drinks, hay rides and more. Saturday will be kids day with bounce houses, face painting, pumpkin decorating and more.

St. Joseph Oktoberfest 2024

St. Joseph is holding its Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22. It will include German food, beer, music, kids' games, a 50/50 raffle, vendors, stein holding competitions and more.

