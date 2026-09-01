Prost! Here are 2026 Oktoberfest events in metro Detroit

As we move through September, the colors will start to change on the trees, the air starts to get a little crisp, and many people will look to get outside and celebrate Oktoberfest in metro Detroit.

The annual German festival in Munich, Germany is celebrated at breweries throughout the area.

Michigan has no shortage of breweries and bars, and each of them creates its own Oktoberfest and other German beers to celebrate, and there are day-long events with live music, food, drinks and much more.

Here are events happening in metro Detroit. If you have an event you'd like to include, please email max.white@scripps.com.

The Dakota Inn Rathskeller

Detroit's authentic German bar will kick off Oktoberfest on Sept. 25 and it lasts through Oct. 25. You can call 313-867-9722 or email reserve@dakotainndetroit.com for reservations.

Their Oktoberfest celebration features live music on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Watch below: Walking through the Dakota Inn Rathskeller with new owner Paddy Lynch

Walking through the Dakota Inn Rathskeller with new owner Paddy Lynch

Batch Brewery in Detroit

The brewery in Corktown will be celebrating its 12th Oktoberfest at Batch Brauerei on Sept. 11-13. There will be German food including:

PLATES: Served with Kraut, German Potato Salad, Daikon Radish Salad

- Schweinshaxe

- Smoked Half Chicken

- Potato Pancakes

- Bratwurst

- Knackwurst

HANDHELDS

- Bratwurst

- Currywurst

- Knackwurst

- Rouladen Sandwich

A LA CARTE

- Hand-pulled Pretzel

- Warm German Potato Salad

- House-made Sauerkraut

- Rettichsalat (Daikon Radish Salad)

- Apple Streusel w/ Ice Cream

Eastern Market Brewing Company

Eastern Market Brewing Co. has oktoberfest returning on Saturday, Sept. 19 starting at 11 a.m.

There will be live music from Die Dorfmusikanten, plus food from Pietrzyk Pierogi, with stein and beer specials all day.

Alpino Detroit

Alpino's Oktoberfest is being celebrated Saturday, Sept. 19 with three time slots available.

There will be Bavarian bratwurst with cucumber salad, hot pretzels, sauerkraut and rotkraut, Hofbrau Oktoberfest & Hefeweiss beer and tunes from the Old Eerope Band.

Rochester Mills Beer Co.

The brewery in Rochester said that Oktoberfest is officially back after construction paused it previously. It's taking place Sept. 25 and Sept. 26.

It includes a beer tent outside with a $5 admission. There will be live music, food and drinks, plus a kids area.

St. Joseph Oktoberfest

St. Joseph Shrine in Eastern Market is hosting its 19th annual Oktoberfest from Sept. 25-27. There will be German-inspired food, German beer, live bands, a steinholding competition and more.