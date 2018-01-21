Protests at Detroit auto show over closure Toledo Chrysler facility
3:28 PM, Jan 21, 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Toledo union workers protested outside the North American International Auto Show on Sunday because of FCA's plan to close a parts distribution facility.
About 300 UAW Local 12 workers were protesting at Cobo Center Sunday morning.
Chrysler released a statement saying there would be no loss of jobs with the facility's closure.
Read the full statement below:
FCA US respects the rights of Local 12 to rally in support of their members, but maintains our position that we have been discussing the Toledo Terminal wind down with UAW leadership for over two years. As has been previously communicated, it is the intention of FCA US to find employment opportunities for all impacted Toledo FCA Transport employees. There will be no loss of jobs with this action. The Toledo Assembly Complex continues to add hundreds of new jobs to support Wrangler production and future production of the all-new Jeep truck.
