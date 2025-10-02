Public Meeting on I-75 Cap Feasibility Study set for Thursday night

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In collaboration with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the City of Detroit, the Downtown Detroit Partnership is holding a public meeting this evening on the I-75 Cap Feasibility Study.

The I-75 Cap is a project that will build public spaces over portions of the freeway, reconnecting communities that had initially been divided by the original highway construction in the 1950s.

The virtual meeting, which is free to the public, DDP will share details about the conception of the project, provide an update on the project and conduct a Q&A.

You can join the virtual meeting, which is set to happen from 5:30-6:30 p.m. tonight, at this link.