Public memorial to be held for Greg Mudge this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A memorial for the public will be held for Greg Mudge, the owner of Detroit’s Mudgie’s Deli.

It will begin at Dean Savage Park at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19 with the Detroit Party Marching Band, where attendees can march to Mudgie's.

The Monsignor of Most Holy Trinity will speak at 1 p.m. in front of Mudgie's. Organizers say music, food and libations will follow. The memorial will end at 7 p.m.

Mudge died of natural hypertensive cardiovascular disease. He was just 46 years old when he passed away on September 5.

He opened up the deli back in 2008. It eventually expanded, adding a bar area and wine shop.

Organizers ask attendees to bring a mask if the event is densely attended, out of respect to Mudge, who was a leader of safety during the pandemic.

