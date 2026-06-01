Public voting is now open for Michigan 'I Voted' sticker contest; see the entries

(WXYZ) — Ahead of the 2026 election, the Michigan Secretary of State's Office has opened up public voting for the "I Voted" sticker contest.

There were more than 2,000 submissions sent this year, and it was narrowed down to 30 semifinalists from each category: Elementary/middle school (grades K-8), high school (grades 9-12) and general entry (open to people of all ages).

"When we launched the 'I Voted' sticker contest in 2024, we had no idea it would become a cultural phenomenon," said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. "The sticker contest is back for 2026, and it's your chance to pick this year's winner. From June 1 to June 30, you can go to michigan.gov/ivotedsticker and vote for your favorite stickers. The winning designs will be available to clerks all across the state to provide at polling stations in this fall's general election. Don't delay, get your vote in today."

People will select their favorite three sticers in each category, and voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. Winners will be announced later this summer.

You can vote on the designs and see them all here.

You can see some of the designs below

Michigan Secretary of State

Michigan Secretary of State