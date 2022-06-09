Pull-over Prevention Clinic on Saturday provides car repairs with goal of limiting police interaction

(WXYZ) — A pull-over prevention clinic is happening on Saturday in Ypsilanti with the goal of limiting interaction with law enforcement.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Masjid Ibrahim - Islamic Association of Ypsilanti at 315 S. Ford Blvd. in Ypsilanti.

It's put on by Southeast MI Pull Over Prevention. According to the organization, they provide free auto repair events to help people avoid interactions with police and immigration.

At the event on Saturday, they will provide free car repairs of lights, tires and fluids.

There will also be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and free pet supplies will also be on hand.

For more information and to donate, click here.