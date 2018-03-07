Pulte Homes founder William J. Pulte dies at 85

(WXYZ) - Pulte Homes announced Wednesday that company found William Pulte has passed away at 85.

Pulte's grandson released the following statement:

It is with a heavy heart that we share that William J. Pulte (Bill), the anonymous philanthropist, family man, and founder of PulteGroup passed away today after 85 great years of helping people in need and building highly successful businesses. We are deeply saddened by his passing, but we rejoice and celebrate in his life of charity and family.

Pulte is survived by his wife, 13 children, 27 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

A Detroiter, with roots in Ann Arbor and Detroit, Pulte began building home in 1950. The company's first home was built near Detroit City Airport.

The company went public in 1969, and by 2016, it was posting $7.5 billion in revenue. It currently employs 4,500 people.

Pulte retired from the company he founded in 2010.

Funeral services are pending.