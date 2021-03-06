Puppy rescued from Detroit River after 4 days released from hospital and 'doing fantastic'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A small dog who is now known as "Miracle" or Alfonso, has been released from the hospital and is now with foster families after being stranded on Mud Island off the Detroit River for several days in the cold last month.

Related: Controversy, alleged threats in case of little dog that survived days on icy Detroit River

The Woodhaven Animal Hospital said the puppy is doing fantastic and had surgery this week. The hospital confirmed he has hip dysplasia, and stem cells were harvested and implanted in his joints to protect him from pain.

"Through all of this, he has been the most excellent patient," the hospital said.

He is being fostered until ready for adoption, and they will be removing his sutures in two weeks to make sure he is ready to go for his forever home.

The pup was rescued on Feb. 20 after miraculously staying outside on the ice for four days in frigid Michigan temperatures after being chased by a coyote.

"We were able to get him basically groomed just to get the big pelted hair off him, and we're keeping a sweater on him," Greear said. "We're not letting him go outside yet just because he was outside for so long."

