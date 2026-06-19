'Pups on the Patio' happy hour coming to Royal Oak's Fifth Avenue this summer

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dog lovers in Royal Oak will soon have a new reason to hit the town, as local bar Fifth Avenue will be introducing "Pups on the Patio," a dog-friendly happy hour that will launch this summer.
The new happy hour will start June 24 and 25, and continue every Wednesday and Thursday at 5 p.m. Guests will be able to bring their dogs to Fifth Avenue's outside patio to enjoy treats and a dog-based menu.
While dining with their furry companion, pet owners will be able to choose from summer-inspired cocktails, food and drink specials.
Featured items on the "Pup" menu include:
- $3 – Good Boy Pup Cup, whipped cream topped with milk bone
- $4 – Tail Wagger Treat – Peanut Butter and Dog Biscuit
- $6 – Ava’s Chicken Bowl – Grilled Chicken, White Rice and Carrots
- $6 – The Patio Pup Patty – 4 oz unseasoned Beef Patty
For more information, click here.