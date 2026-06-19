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'Pups on the Patio' happy hour coming to Royal Oak's Fifth Avenue this summer

Fifth Avenue
WXYZ
Fifth Avenue
Fifth Avenue
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ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dog lovers in Royal Oak will soon have a new reason to hit the town, as local bar Fifth Avenue will be introducing "Pups on the Patio," a dog-friendly happy hour that will launch this summer.

The new happy hour will start June 24 and 25, and continue every Wednesday and Thursday at 5 p.m. Guests will be able to bring their dogs to Fifth Avenue's outside patio to enjoy treats and a dog-based menu.

While dining with their furry companion, pet owners will be able to choose from summer-inspired cocktails, food and drink specials.

Featured items on the "Pup" menu include:

  • $3 – Good Boy Pup Cup, whipped cream topped with milk bone
  • $4 – Tail Wagger Treat – Peanut Butter and Dog Biscuit
  • $6 – Ava’s Chicken Bowl – Grilled Chicken, White Rice and Carrots
  • $6 – The Patio Pup Patty – 4 oz unseasoned Beef Patty

For more information, click here.

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