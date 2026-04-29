Pure Hockey acquires Michigan-based Perani's Hockey World, all stores will be rebranded

Pure Hockey announced this week that it has acquired Michigan-based Perani's Hockey World, and that all Perani's stores will be rebranded as Pure Hockey.

Perani's, which was founded by Bob Perani in Flint in 1976, operated 11 stores in Michigan, plus stores in Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee.

"We are thrilled to welcome Perani's Hockey World into the Pure Hockey family," said David Nectow, CEO of Pure Hockey. "The late Bob Perani started a hockey business many years ago and built an incredible foundation. Kevin Ward and Robert Perani Jr and their team have done a remarkable job with the Perani's business over the past 15-20 years. We've had many conversations over the years about doing something together and thankfully for us, the timing is now right. We're acquiring a business with a remarkable legacy rooted in exceptional service, strong community connections, and a genuine passion for the game. Their presence across the Midwest makes this an especially meaningful addition as we continue to grow in key markets. We look forward to building on that foundation with our expanded assortment, services, and resources."

"This is an exciting day for Perani's Hockey World and our customers," said Kevin Ward, President of Perani's Hockey World. "This next chapter allows us to enhance the overall in-store experience while continuing to deliver the personal service our customers know and trust. We are proud of what we've built and excited to grow under the Pure Hockey brand. There are no words that fully express our gratitude for all the support through the years."

In metro Detroit, there were Perani's stores in Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Brighton, Livonia, Sterling Heights and Taylor.