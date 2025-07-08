Pure Michigan & The Aroma Labs partner for new fragrances celebrating all 4 seasons

(WXYZ) — Pure Michigan is partnering up with Michigan-based fragrance company The Aroma Labs for new seasonal scents for a travel initiative.

According to Pure Michigan, the first scent is a summer-themed fragrance called "FRESH" and it will remind you of the beach and vacation along the water in the Great Lakes State.

“Our sense of smell has a unique ability to transport us in time and space,” Pure Michigan Vice President Kelly Wolgamott said in a statement. “These fragrances were designed to enable people to revisit a favorite vacation memory, anticipate an upcoming season, or experience a moment of the relaxation they feel in Michigan”

“At the Aroma Labs, we see daily the power of scent to connect to memories, evoke specific emotions, or even unlock a sense of identity,” The Aroma Labs Founder and Owner Tanya Thompson added in a statement. “As a Michigan small business owner, working with an iconic brand like Pure Michigan to capture the essence of each season and cherished vacation experiences has been incredibly rewarding.”

FRESH is being sold as a spray for linen, room and body with additional formats and scents to come. People can purchase it on The Aroma Labs' website or at stores in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Chicago.

Other future scents include:

