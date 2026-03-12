PWHL’s first-ever nationally televised game to air on ION March 28

(WXYZ) — The Professional Women’s Hockey League will have its upcoming game broadcast on national linear television in the United States for the first time later this month.

Ally Financial and Scripps Sports have teamed up with the PWHL to make it happen with the league’s Takeover Tour game between the New York Sirens and the Montréal Victoire.

"Fan interest in women's hockey is at an all-time high, buoyed by the amazing success of Team USA in this year's Winter Olympics Games," said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports, in a statement. "We are thrilled to be teaming with the PWHL and Ally Financial on this milestone event and to bring the excitement of this league to a national audience for the first time."

The game, live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, will air on ION, The E.W. Scripps Company’s national sports and entertainment network, Saturday, March 28, at 1 p.m. ION will make the game accessible to more than 125 million U.S. households. The game will also simulcast on TV20 Detroit.

“We are continuing to fuel this rocket ship that is the PWHL as we expand the reach and exposure of our league to new fans,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations, in a statement. “This first‑ever national broadcast is a truly historic moment for our league, and with partners like Ally Financial and Scripps Sports, we’re introducing more people to our fast-paced and exciting game than ever before.”

Ally is the presenting sponsor of both the historic telecast and the Takeover Tour game.

“At Ally, we believe in deeds, not words. When you give women's sports the platform they deserve, fans show up, players show out, and the entire ecosystem benefits," said Andrea Brimmer, Ally’s Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer, in a statement. “Our 50/50 pledge has always been about equal opportunities for women's sports in media. Delivering this historic PWHL broadcast with Scripps is the next step in elevating world-class athletes and giving fans unprecedented access. And doing it from our hometown of Detroit makes it even sweeter.”

ION is available via pay TV, connected TV and free, ad-supported streaming platforms and free over-the-air.

