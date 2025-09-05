GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Staff at the John Ball Zoo celebrated a pygmy hippo calf that was born this week, marking a significant milestone for the zoo.

According to the zoo, Penelope and Jahari welcomed the 11-pound calf on Sept. 3, and it was the first pygmy hippo calf born at the zoo.

See video of the hippo below

Pygmy hippo calf born at John Ball Zoo in West Michigan

"Pygmy hippos are an endangered species with fewer than 2,500 estimated in the wild, so each birth is a vital step for conservation. Our animal care team is keeping a close eye on mom and baby as they bond behind the scenes, and both are doing well," the zoo said in a post on Facebook.

Penelope and Jahari are part of a national Species Survival Plan, administered by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“There are only 120 institutions worldwide that have them, and of those, there are only 22 institutions in North America,” said Dr. Ryan Colburn, DVM, director of animal health and wellbeing at the Zoo.

During Penelope's pregnancy, the zoo's veterinarian team worked closely with keepers to get her comfortable with ultrasound procedures and the frequent handling, as pygmy hippos are more solitary creatures.