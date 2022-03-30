QLINE extending free ride program through at least the end of 2022

(WXYZ) — The QLINE is extending its free-ride program in an effort to encourage people who live, work and visit Downtown Detroit to use public transit.

According to the M-1 RAIL, the free rides were scheduled to end on April 1, but donations from the Penske Corporation and Kresge Foundation have the free ride program until the end of the year.

“We promised a new QLINE experience that provides reliable streetcar service, stronger connections to the institutions, shops, and restaurants along the route, and more open communication with our riders,” M-1 RAIL President Lisa Nuszkowski said in a release. “Since relaunching we have worked hard to deliver on those promises, and the programs we are announcing today are another important step in that direction.”

“The continued support of our donors, partners, and riders makes this announcement possible,” M-1 RAIL CEO Matt Cullen said in a statement. “We cannot thank them enough for helping QLINE emerge from the COVID-19 pause ready to deliver better service and stronger connections throughout the Woodward Corridor.”

The free ride program doesn't have an end date, but a spokesperson tells us the program will last at least through the end of 2022.

M-1 RAIL also announced new programs and rider benefits along the Woodward Corridor.

Also, they are taking steps to improve QLINE service, including a new system to provide accurate streetcar arrival times on the website and station monitors, adding signal priority for streetcars at 26 intersections, and designating a lane near Little Caesars Arena as a "transit-only" lane to reduce blockages and wait times.

