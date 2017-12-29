QLINE extending hours, making improvements in 2018

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Good news for those who use the QLINE in Detroit. With the new year just around the corner, the QLINE will be extending its hours in 2018 as part of more improvements.

According to the QLINE, they have been listening to riders since beginning in May and the one thing they heard a lot was extending the hours.

In 2018, the QLINE will run until midnight Monday-Thursday, until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and to 11 p.m. Sunday.

A spokesperson said this is the start of a series of improvements that are expected to come in 2018, but they haven't detailed what those improvements will be.