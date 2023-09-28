QLINE ridership up 75% from last year, annual report finds

QLINE ridership is up 75% this year compared to last year, according to the 2023 annual report released by M-1 RAIL this week.

The report highlighted monthly ridership, which has high numbers between May and August, saying that it averaged 2,629 daily riders over the first eight months of 2023.

Ridership totaled 105,732 in May 2023, compared to 49,330 in May 2022, and 104,807 in August 2023, compared to 81,632 in August 2022.

There is no cost to ride the QLINE, which runs 3.3 miles along Woodward Ave. between Detroit's New Center and Downtown areas.

They also partnered with Wayne State University for a park-and-ride program, allowing people to park in Midtown and ride the QLINE for free to different events in Downtown Detroit.

"I encourage all of you, whether you’re a first-time rider or a regular, to see for yourself, the service and experience we provide on the QLINE," M-1 RAIL President Lisa Nuszkowski said in the report.

The QLINE said it is continuing to improve toward the goal of 15 minutes or less service for all riders. In 2023, the report said streetcars arrived in 15 minutes or less 71% of the time, compared to 66% of the time in 2022.

The report also highlighted demographics of riders, finding that 75% identify as people of color, 68% of riders are Detroiters, and 49% of people live in households that earn less than $25,000 annually.

You can read the full report below.



QLINE 2023 annual report by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd