QLINE to relaunch operations for DLECTRICITY festival along Woodward Corridor

(WXYZ) — The QLINE will be offering special hours this weekend to accommodate DLECTRICITY's two-day outdoor nighttime arts and technology festival along the Woodward Corridor.

The event will take place Friday and Saturday, September 24-25 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

“We are excited to kick off the return of the QLINE in partnership with DLECTRICITY,” M-1 RAIL President Lisa Nuszkowski said. “As regular activity continues returning to the Woodward Corridor, we are focused on connecting riders to all there is to experience along the QLINE.”

The QLINE will begin services for the event at 6 p.m. on both evenings.

Following the weekend event, QLINE will begin regular operations Monday, September 27.

The free shuttle train will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday - Thursday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information about DLECTRICITY and a schedule of events, visit dlectricity.com.