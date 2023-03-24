Queen + Adam Lambert coming to Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 10

After a successful tour in 2019, Queen and Adam Lambert are going out on tour once again in North America.

Sir Brian May, Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert will return to the tour and stop at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. and there will be protections in place to try and stop scalpers. According to a press release, the band is working with venues to restrict the ability to transfer tickets for the tour, and tickets may only be transferred between fans at the original price.

Fans will still have protection against unforeseen circumstances. Those who purchase tickets and are no longer able to attend their show will be able to sell their tickets at the price they paid using a face value ticket exchange, including the Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange - which is free to use for buyers and sellers.

“Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world," May said.

"I can’t wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor," Lambert added.