Questions remain after Great Lakes Water Authority CEO Sue McCormick's resignation

(WXYZ) — We’re learning more about the resignation of embattled Great Lakes Water Authority CEO Sue McCormick who submitted her resignation, which was accepted by the GLWA Board this afternoon.

Four days before heavy rain fell on June 26 causing massive sewer backups, one of two underground power cables going into the Freud pumping station was accidentally cut. It was only put into a logbook. That was standard operating procedure. Top management did not know. It was not fixed until June 30.

On July 2nd, McCormick told a Zoom news conference in effect, don’t blame us by saying, “It was not caused by any single pumping station or any single element within the element within the regional system.”

“I think there was clearly mismanagement,” says Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller who was the first to call for an outside investigation into the GLWA.

Today she told 7 Action News, “All I'm going to say about Sue McCormick it was time for her to tender her resignation. I'm glad to see that that happened.”

The GLWA Board discussed McCormick has 60 days to continue working or leave early and still get paid for the 60 days.

Tyler Betthauser is a flood victim who spoke to the Board on Zoom and said, “Sue McCormick, I don’t accept your resignation because you need to fix this. This is not accountability. Walking away is not accountability.”

Brian Baker is on the GLWA Board and has been asking a lot of questions prompting changes in standard procedures.

Baker said during the meeting, “It’s good we’re getting answers now, I don’t want to sound too pessimistic. But I still have questions I’m waiting for.”

The board still needs to determine an end date for McCormick, pick an interim and permanent CEO and pick the firm to do the outside independent investigation.