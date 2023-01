Happy birthday, Michigan! Our grand state turns 186 years old today.

On January 26, 1837, Michigan was admitted as the 26th state of the union.

The first constitution was actually enacted in 1835, but there was a delay for statehood because of a war with Ohio. The Toledo War was a battle over the Toledo boundary. By the time it was over, Ohio was able to keep Toledo, but Michigan was awarded the entire Upper Peninsula.

