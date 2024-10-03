Rabbi's Southfield home broken into during dinner with students; police call it a crime of opportunity

Southfield police say a woman is in custody and they are searching for another suspect who allegedly broke into the home of a local rabbi on Wednesday night in what police say is a "crime of opportunity."

According to police, the suspect entered the home in the 16000 block of Hilton through a back door and said "I'm taking everything, give me everything."

Police say the people inside the home were able to exit through the front door, and no one was injured.

Officers have identified the suspect and are working to take him into custody. He's only described as a Black male in his late teens or early 20s. They also say a female was involved in the incident and taken into custody.

University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono said there were students inside for a dinner when the break-in happened, and re-affirmed that police said they are investigating it as a home invasion and a crime of opportunity.

Ono also said that a bag was stolen before the suspect fled the home.

The incident came on the first night of Rosh Hashanah, the start of the Jewish new year.