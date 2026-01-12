Racing Days at Michigan Central will include Ford Racing cars, simulators and more

(WXYZ) — After Ford Racing does its season launch event at Michigan Central on Jan. 15, the station will transform for nearly two weeks to celebrate racing.

Michigan Central Race Days, described as "where innovation meets the fast lane," will take place from Sunday, Jan. 18, through Jan. 30 at the station in Corktown.

"For two exhilarating weeks, The Station becomes the intersection where Detroit’s deep roots in motorsport converge with cutting-edge technology and vibrant community spirit," the event flyer reads.

There will be several experiences and activations. One is showing off six premier Ford Racing vehicles, which will include the Oracle Red Bull F1 car, the Mustang GT4 and the Bronco DR.

People can also get behind the wheel of a race car (sort of), with state-of-the-art racing simulators or an off-road simulator.

Curators from the Ford Archives also found rare artifacts from Ford, including some from Le Mans and the Baja 1000.

Plus, inside The Shop, there will be exclusive Ford Racing collections from a variety of clothiers.

You can learn more about the event on the Michigan Central website.