DETROIT (WXYZ) - Rock band Radiohead is making a stop in Detroit as part of its summer concert in support of the band's latest album, "A Moon Shaped Pool."

The band will play Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, July 22.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. and start at $65 going up to $85.

Radiohead last played Detroit in 2012 with a show at The Palace of Auburn Hills, and according to The Oakland Press, that show was the band's first Detroit concert in 15 years.

For more information on tickets, click here.