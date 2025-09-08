Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Raid at West Bloomfield home finds guns, counterfeit cash & more; teen arrested

West Bloomfield Police Department
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A West Bloomfield man was arrested after a raid at a home found guns, counterfeit cash, victims' personal documents and more.

According to the West Bloomfield Police Department, the special response team raided a home in the 7800 block of Timberlane Trail around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

During the raid, they found:

  • Semiautomatic pistols
  • Shotgun
  • Magazines both loaded and unloaded
  • Laptops, tablet and smart phones
  • Prescription pills
  • Checks in victims’ names
  • Credit Cards
  • US Currency
  • Counterfeit Currency
  • Victims’ Financial documents, mail and driver's licenses
  • Computer
  • Credit card reader/ encoder
  • Digital Camera
  • Notebooks with personal victim information

The suspect, 19-year-old Deago Harrell, was arrested and charged with one count of Uttering and Publishing Counterfeit Bills or Notes. He was arraigned on those charges and given a $75,000 cash/surety bond.

