Raid at West Bloomfield home finds guns, counterfeit cash & more; teen arrested

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A West Bloomfield man was arrested after a raid at a home found guns, counterfeit cash, victims' personal documents and more.
According to the West Bloomfield Police Department, the special response team raided a home in the 7800 block of Timberlane Trail around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
During the raid, they found:
- Semiautomatic pistols
- Shotgun
- Magazines both loaded and unloaded
- Laptops, tablet and smart phones
- Prescription pills
- Checks in victims’ names
- Credit Cards
- US Currency
- Counterfeit Currency
- Victims’ Financial documents, mail and driver's licenses
- Computer
- Credit card reader/ encoder
- Digital Camera
- Notebooks with personal victim information
The suspect, 19-year-old Deago Harrell, was arrested and charged with one count of Uttering and Publishing Counterfeit Bills or Notes. He was arraigned on those charges and given a $75,000 cash/surety bond.